IGNOU PhD Admissions 2026 Begin; Candidates Can Apply For 36 Courses Till July 1

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the admission process for its PhD programmes for the July 2026 session. Interested candidates can apply online from June 10 to July 1 through the university's admission portal.

The university is offering admission to 36 PhD programmes in various subjects, including Psychology, Anthropology, Political Science, Public Administration, Biochemistry, Chemistry and several other disciplines.

According to IGNOU, admissions will be conducted in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2022. Candidates can apply through four categories, UGC-NET with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), UGC-NET candidates eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD admission, UGC-NET candidates eligible for PhD admission only and through the university-level entrance examination.

All applicants will have to appear for an interview or viva-voce as part of the admission process. However, candidates who have already qualified JRF or NET will not be required to take the entrance test and will be shortlisted directly for the interview stage.

IGNOU offers both full-time and part-time PhD programmes. The university has clarified that all selected candidates must complete the prescribed course work at its headquarters in New Delhi. Scholars will also be required to maintain at least 80 per cent attendance during the course work.

To apply, candidates need to visit the admission portal, complete the registration process, fill out the application form and pay the application fee of Rs 2,000.

For more information, candidates can visit the official IGNOU website.