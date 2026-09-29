IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Exam Guidelines

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the PhD Entrance Test admit card 2026 for the July session examination. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam only will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website, ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in.

To access the admit card applicants need to enter their credentials such as application number and password in the login window. According to the official notice, the hall tickets will only be available for the eligible candidates.

The admit card is an important document that contains important details such as candidate's name, photograph, exam date, exam centre address, exam timings etc. The applicants need to carry their hall ticket on the day of the examination. Without the hall ticket applicants will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check the steps provided below to download the PhD hall ticket for the July session exam.

Step 1: Go to the official website, ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Now click on the candidate login option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the login window.

Step 4: Once submitted the IGNOU PhD 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out.

The IGNOU PhD exam is scheduled to be held on October 11, 2026.

IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2026: Key Instructions

Candidates appearing for the exam must follow the exam guidelines mentioned below for smooth exam process:

Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid ID proof such as Driving License, Aadhar Card, Passport etc.

Applicants must carry a printed/physical copy of the admit card to the exam centre. Digital copies are strictly prohibited.

Candidates must reach the exam centre at least one hour before the exam time to avoid last minute chaos.

For more such updates and announcements candidates must regularly visit the official website.