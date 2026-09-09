IGNOU July Registration Closing On September 15, Check Documents To Apply

IGNOU July Registration 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the July session registration process by September 15, 2026 for students seeking admissions in undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. Candidates who haven't applied yet can complete their registration process by visiting the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Applicants must keep their AAPAR ID with them before they start the application process.The university released an official notice informing all the applicants that the scrutiny of admission applications is going on and candidates will be informed about their status of application through the admission portal.

In case of any discrepancies found in the candidate's application form, they will be informed via the admission portal and a discrepancy link will be made available on their account which they must resolve by uploading the required information/documents through the portal.

If no errors or discrepancy is found in the form, then the admission will be confirmed and an enrolment number will be generated. The confirmation email will also be sent to the registered email address.



IGNOU July Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Mentioned below are steps to apply for the IGNOU July session registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'New Registration' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked, the student registration form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Fill in the details such as username, email address, mobile number, password.

Step 5: Once registered username will be sent via email and SMS.

Step 6: Now, log in with the username and complete the application form.

Step 7: Pay the fee via online payment mode.

Step 8: Review the form before submitting.

Step 9: Once submitted, download the confirmation page.

Documents Required for IGNOU July Session Registration

Before filling out the form, the applicants must have these documents with them:

Coloured photograph with white background

Soft copy of signature

Class 10th, 12th Marksheets

Soft Copy of the experience certificate

Soft copy of the category certificate, if SC, ST or OBC

Applicants are advised to regularly follow the official website of IGNOU for more such updates.