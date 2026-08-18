IGNOU July 2026 Registration Last Date Extended To August 31

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to apply for admission to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes for the July 2026 session. Eligible students can now submit their applications online until August 31, 2026.

The admission process is being conducted through the university's official admission portal. Students who are yet to apply can complete the registration and submit their forms before the revised deadline.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: How To Apply

Students can apply for the ODL programmes by following these steps:

Visit the IGNOU admission portal. Register by entering the required details and creating a password. Submit the registration form to receive the username through SMS and email. Log in and enter the required personal and academic details. Upload the photograph, signature, category certificate, photo ID and other documents. Pay the applicable admission fee online. Check all details carefully using the preview option. Submit the application form and save a copy for future reference.

Check Eligibility Before Applying

IGNOU is offering several ODL programmes in the July 2026 admission cycle. Students should check the eligibility requirements for their preferred programme before filling out the application form.

The university has also stated that the registration fee is non-refundable. In cases where a fee-exempt candidate applies for cancellation, only the development fee will be refunded.

Students who have not completed their applications should use the extended deadline and submit their forms by August 31.