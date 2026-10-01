IGNOU July Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended To October 13, Check Details

IGNOU July Admission 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to submit fresh admission applications for the July 2026 session. As per the latest notification, eligible students can now submit their online admission forms until October 13, 2026. The extension applies to programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. Students who have not yet completed their admission applications can use the additional time to register and submit their forms. The university has advised eligible students to complete the admission process within the revised deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

Click here: IGNOU July Admission 2026 Application Date Extended

IGNOU July Admission 2026: Programmes Covered

The extended deadline is applicable to all notified programmes offered through ODL and online modes, with certain exclusions.

The revised last date to apply is October 13, 2026.

The extension applies to ODL programmes.

It also covers online programmes.

Semester-based programmes are not covered under the extension.

Certificate programmes are also excluded.

Eligible students should submit their fresh admission forms within the extended deadline.

The extension has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.

IGNOU July Admission 2026: Documents Required

Students should keep the following documents ready while filling out the IGNOU July 2026 admission form:

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Valid identity proof

Educational qualification certificates and marksheets

Category certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Relevant documents required for the selected programme

Students planning to take admission for the July 2026 session should check the programme-specific requirements before submitting their forms. They should also ensure that all required details and documents are entered correctly in the application.