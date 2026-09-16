IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Overseas Student Registration Ends September 30, Check Details

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online admission portal for overseas students for the July 2026 admission cycle. The registration facility is available for SAARC, Non-SAARC, FSRIs and NRI students. As per the admission portal, the last date to submit applications is September 30, 2026, except for certificate and semester-based programmes. Applicants are advised to check the programme details, eligibility requirements and fee information before submitting the form. They must also keep the required documents ready in the prescribed format and size to complete the online admission process.

Click here: IGNOU July 2026 Registration Link

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Documents Required

Candidates applying through the overseas student admission portal should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready before filling out the application form. The documents mentioned on the portal include:

Scanned photograph of less than 100 KB

Scanned signature of less than 100 KB

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification of less than 200 KB

Passport, visa or study visa

Citizenship card or proof of nationality

Proof of residence in India, wherever applicable

OCI/PIO/UNHCR Refugee Card, wherever applicable

IGNOU advises applicants to scan documents from their original copies. After uploading the documents, candidates can proceed to the next step and view the form preview. They should save or print the submitted form for future reference.

IGNOU July 2026 Admission: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the IGNOU July 2026 admission application:

Visit the IGNOU admission portal at ignouforeigniop.samarth.edu.in.

Click on "New Registration" and create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Read the admission instructions and prospectus carefully before proceeding with the application.

Select the desired programme and check its eligibility, duration and fee details.

Enter personal and academic details in the application form.

Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature, educational qualification and passport/visa documents, as applicable.

Review all the information entered in the application form before submission.

Pay the application/programme fee online using the available payment options.

Submit the application form after completing all the required details.

Download or save the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

The admission portal shown in the screenshots is specifically for overseas students, including SAARC, Non-SAARC, FSRI and NRI applicants. The September 30 deadline applies to the programmes covered by the current admission notice; certificate and semester-based programmes are excluded.