IGNOU Invites Applications For 9 One-Year Master's Degree Programmes, Check Details

IGNOU Master's Degree Programmes: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is currently accepting applications for nine one-year Master's degree programmes for graduates of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), offering an accelerated postgraduate pathway aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The deadline for submitting applications is August 16. Applicants are advised to keep their APAAR ID ready before starting the application process. The programmes offer flexible, learner-centric, and multidisciplinary pathways in higher education.

The university offers the following programmes:

MA Economics MA Sociology MA History MCom MA Hindi MA Journalism and Mass Communication MA English MA Sanskrit MA Urdu

In case of any difficulty in creating an APAAR ID, applicants can click here for assistance. Eligible students can apply for Government of India scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission.

The university said it has been receiving numerous queries from prospective learners whose applications for fresh admission to the July 2026 Admission Cycle are yet to be confirmed. Responding to these queries, the university stated that scrutiny of admission applications is underway and that students will be informed about the status of their applications through the admission portal.

The university advised students to log in to their accounts on the Online Admission Portal regularly to check the status of their applications. If any discrepancy is found in an application, the student will be notified through the Admission Portal. A discrepancy link will be made available in the student's account, and the student must resolve the discrepancy by uploading the required information or documents through the portal.

If no discrepancy is found, the admission will be confirmed, and an Enrolment Number will be generated. A confirmation email will also be sent to the student's registered email address, with their ID card attached.

The university urged students to avoid sending emails during this period.