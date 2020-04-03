IGNOU's Various Online Services For Students

IGNOU has several online services for students enrolled with the University

IGNOU, like all other universities in the country, has resorted to digital learning resources. However, it's not the University's maiden run into teaching through digital resources. The University already offers its study material through its online portal, and has services like 'Gyan Vani' and 'Gyan Darshan' to reach out to students. The University has also extended exam form submission dates and assignment submission dates.

Students enrolled with IGNOU can read about the various IGNOU services which are available online.

eGyanKosh

eGyanKosh is a National Digital Repository where students can find all the digital learning resources developed by the Open and Distance Learning Institutions in the country. There are three communities in eGyanKosh - Self Learning Material, SWAYAM Course Content, and IGNOU YouTube Videos.

Gyandhara

Gyandhara is an internet radio counselling service offered by IGNOU. Students can listen to the live discussions by teachers and experts on the topic of the day and can interact with them over the phone or through email or through chat mode. Students can send their questions for Gyandhara programme through email on 'gyandhara@ignou.ac.in'.

Gyandarshan

Gyandarshan is a web-based television channel which airs educational and developmental topics. Students can check Gyandarshan schedule from the IGNOU website.

IGNOU e-content app

IGNOU e-content app has digitized study material for all courses which are offered by IGNOU. The app is available for download on Goggle Play Store.

SWAYAM and SWAYAM Prabha

IGNOU is also offering courses through the SWAYAM platform and has video tutorials on the SWAYAM Prabha channel.

Online Programmes

IGNOU is also offering three certificate programmes entirely in the online mode. The courses being offered are Certificate courses in Arabic language, Russian language, and Tourism Studies.

The University is also conducting live classes through web conferencing. Several departments have also launched online forums for discussion and teaching. Students can also contact their respective Regional Centres on social media.

