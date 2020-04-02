COVID-19 Pandemic: IGNOU Reaches Out To Students Through 'Gyan Vani' FM Radio Broadcast

IGNOU is imparting education to the students through Gyan Vani radio during the current COVID-19 lockdown. Keeping in mind that students should not face any hindrance in education, through Gyan Vani 105.6 FM radio, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)'s Communication Center, is reaching the students through information technology.

With the help of IGNOU's Gyan Vani and Gyandhara, which is being operated through the web nowadays due to the COVID-19 lockdown, broadcasting is being held from 8 am to 8 pm every day.

Gyan Vani (GV) FM Radio was conceived in 2001 as a network of educational FM Radio Channels operating from various cities in the country while Gyandhara is an internet audio counseling service offered by IGNOU.

The broadcast is available at http: //www.ignouonline.ac.in/gyandhara.

Through the broadcast students can listen programmes and engage questions through chat by asking questions and putting up suggestions.

Students can also ask their questions through the phone at toll free 1800112347, 01129533103, 29533581, a statement from IGNOU said.

In the 12-hour program conducted by Gyan Vani, teachers give their lectures through phone-in from 11 am to 1 pm and students may interact directly with teachers with their questions during this time.

According to Manoj Kumar Singh, station manager of Gyan Vani Delhi, a 'special awareness program' on coronavirus can be heard from 4 pm to 5 pm and the listeners can ask questions to the expert during the broadcast.

The special awareness program on coronavirus will continue daily till April 14, 2020.

'Gyan Darshan' educational TV channel is also broadcast from the communication center located at IGNOU campus.

Gyan Darshan is available for students 24x 7.

