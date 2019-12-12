IGNOU Launches MA In Journalism And Mass Communication

Online admissions for IGNOU January 2020 session are open now.

The School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new academic programme, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication or MA JMC, in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode with a blend of theory and practice. MA JMC aims to develop skilled human resource in media and communication and enable the learners to avail employment opportunities in various media sectors, according to a statement from the open university.

The IGNOU statement said the programme will also upgrade the knowledge and skills of those who are working in media organizations without a formal training.

The programme will be useful for those who intend to make a full time career in the print media, radio, television, new media, advertising, public relations, media research and development media sectors, it said.

It will be equally relevant for those who are already employed in any of these media and would like to upgrade their knowledge and skills, the statement added.

To join the programme, learners should have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline.

They should have access to computers, internet and basic knowledge of word processing.

The duration of the programme is two years which can be completed in five years, due to the flexibility of the ODL system.

Initially the programme is on offer in English medium. The fee is Rs 25,000 for two years; payable in two installments of Rs 12,500 per year.

Online admissions for January 2020 session are open now.

Interested candidates may visit the official website of IGNOU For further queries regarding this course. The details will be available at ignou.ac.in.

