IGNOU Launches MA (Journalism And Mass Communication), BBA Courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched two new courses, classes for which would commence from the January 2020 session. The largest open university, IGNOU, has launched MA in Journalism and Mass Communication and Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management) course. IGNOU has announced admission to its academic programmes for the January 2020 session. The courses on offer include Masters' degrees, Bachelors' degrees, PG Diploma, Diploma, PG Certificate, Certificate and other programmes.

"The programme will be useful for those who intend to make a full time career in the print media, radio, television, new media, advertising, public relations, media research and development media sectors. It will be equally relevant for those who are already employed in any of these media and would like to upgrade their knowledge and skills," said the IGNOU about the MA course in a press release.

Graduates are eligible for the MA in Journalism and Mass Communication course. "Initially the programme is on offer in English medium. The fee is Rs 25,000/ for two years; payable in two installments of Rs 12,500/ per year," the press release adds.

The university's BBA programme is in collaboration with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL). The students of this programme are required to be working in an organization offering a real-life work-experience to them in various entry-level roles in any of the service sectors during the entire minimum period of the programme, which is 3 years. The minimum duration of the BBA programme is 3 years and the maximum duration is 6 years. The programme will be of 132 credits.

For the BBA course, 10+2 pass students are eligible. Selection would be through entrance test.

The last date for applying to the January 2020 session is December 31. However those who intend to join the BBA course can apply latest by December 20.

