IGNOU Announces Admission For January 2020 Academic Session

Last date for applying for all programmes is December 31, 2019.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to its academic programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the session commencing from January- 2020. The courses on offer include Masters' degrees, Bachelors' degrees, PG Diploma, Diploma, PG Certificate, Certificate and Appreciation or Awareness level programmes.

IGNOU admission 2020: Courses on offer



Masters

Master of Computer Applications (MCA); MA (Rural Development); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); MA (English); MA (Hindi); Master of Social Work (MSW); Master of Social Work (Counseling); MA (Philosophy); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Political Science); MA (Public Administration); MA (Sociology); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Psychology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Anthropology); MA (Development Studies); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MSC (Mathematics with Application in Computer Science); MA (Translation Studies); MA (Education); M.Com(F&T); M.Com(BP&CG); and M.Com(MA&FS) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Bachelors

Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Arts (BAG); Bachelor of Commerce (BCOMG); Bachelor of Science (BSCG); Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management(BAVTM) and BA (Honours) Programmes under CBCS scheme: BA(Honours) Economics (BAECH); BA(Honours) History(BAECH); BA(Honours) Political Science(BAPSH); BA(Honours) Psychology(BAPCH); BA(Honours) Public Administration(BAPAH); BA(Honours) Sociology(BASOH); Bachelor of Science (Honours) (Anthropology)(BSCANH); BA(Honours) English(BAEGH); BA(Honours) Hindi(BAHDH); B.Com(A&F); B.Com(CA&A) and B.Com(F&CA) in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

PG Diploma and Diploma

Through online admission portal: PG Diploma in Library Automation and Networking; Disaster Management; Gandhi & Peace Studies; Rural Development; Translation; International Business Operations; Environment and Sustainable Development; Analytical Chemistry; Applied Statistics; Journalism & Mass Communication; Audio Programme Production; Higher Education; Educational Technology; School Leadership and Management; Educational Management & Administration; Pre-Primary Education; Pharmaceutical Sales Management; Information Security; Intellectual Property Rights; Criminal Justice; Urban Planning & Development; Folklore & Culture Studies; Hospital and Health Management; Geriatric Medicine; Maternal and Child Health ;HIV Medicine; Sustainability Science; Social Work (Counselling); Development Studies; Environmental and Occupational Health ;Computer Applications; Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education; Nutrition & Health Education; Panchayat Level Administration & Development; Tourism Studies; Aquaculture; Creative Writing in English; Urdu; HIV and Family Education; BPO Finance & Accounting; Women Empowerment & Development; Para-legal Practice; Nursing Administration; Critical Care Nursing; Teaching German as a Foreign Language; Event Management.

IGNOU also invites application for admission to PG Specialization Diploma (Direct entry) in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Financial Management (PGDFM), Operations Management (PGDOM), Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

The prospectus for these programmes can be downloaded from IGNOU website link http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/Management-2018.pdf.

The filled-in application is to be submitted along with requisite fee at the Regional Centre concerned.

Applications are also invited for admission to MBA (Banking & Finance) Programme, developed collaboratively by School of Management Studies, IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), Mumbai. In order to seek admission to this Programme, a candidate should: (a) be a graduate of not less than 3 year duration from a recognized University/Institution, (b) have passed the CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Mumbai and awarded the requisite qualifications/credentials thereof by the Institute, and (c) have been working in the Banking or Financial Services Sector for a period of at least two years. Student Handbook & Prospectus of MBA (Banking & Finance) can be downloaded from IGNOU website link http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/MBA(B&F).pdf and submitted along with a DD of Rs. 1000/-, in addition to the Programme fee at the Regional centre. For detailed advertisement, please visit IGNOU website.

The Online Admission Portal of the University can be accessed at; https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

