IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For January 2020 Session Again

IGNOU has yet again extended the admission deadline for January 2020 session

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online admission date for January 2020 session. The University, which also happens to be India's largest open University, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, and research programmes. The University offers these courses in two sessions - one in January and another in July. Students who are admitted in the January session will appear for their first examination in December this year.

The admission process is online and students need to register their details, upload documents if required, and pay admission fee online. The eligibility and other details of the applicant will be verified by the University. Upon successful verification, University will release the students' id cards which could be downloaded online.

Students who opt for digital study material instead of physical study material for their respective courses will be offered a 15% discount on admission fee.

Meanwhile, the University has also extended the last date for re-registration process. Re-registration is compulsory for students who are enrolled in a programme which is of more than 1 year duration. Students need to re-register for the 2nd/ 3rd/ 4th year of the programme by paying the remaining part of the course fee.

The re-registration process is also entirely online. Students will need their enrollment number to login and register for the consecutive year of their opted programme.

