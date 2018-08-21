IGNOU Releases Hall Ticket For Re-Exam For June 2018 Clash Courses

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the re-examination for Clash Courses- June 2018, Term End Examination. Students who are to appear in the re-examination for clash courses can download their respective admit cards using their nine-digit enrollment number form the University's official website.

IGNOU Re-Exam for Clash Courses Hall Tickets: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website: www.ignou.ac.in

Step two: Click on the hall ticket link available on the home page.

Step three: Enter your nine-digit enrollment number.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Make sure to check all the details on the hall ticket and in case of discrepancy contact your allotted regional centre.

IGNOU has, meanwhile, released the result and grade card for the term end exam conducted in June 2018. The result is also available on the official website.

While the result was released for all papers for some students, some students are still waiting for their complete result as the University is releasing results in a phase-wise manner.

