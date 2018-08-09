IGNOU Declares June Term End Result; Download Grade Card

Indira Gandhi National open University (IGNOU) has declared the June term end result. Candidates can check the result and download the grade card from the official website ignou.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: August 09, 2018 13:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IGNOU Declares June Term End Result; Download Grade Card

IGNOU June Term Result 2018: Know To Check

New Delhi: 

Indira Gandhi National open University (IGNOU) has declared the June term end result. Candidates can check the result and download the grade card from the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their result using their 9 digit enrolment number. Students can view the IGNOU term end result either by logging into their individual student's profile or through the results link on the website. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in June for students who are enrolled in the July session of a course.

In case the official website doesn't respond, students need not panic and are suggested to wait for a while before retrying.

IGNOU June Term End Result: How To Check

  • Step one: Go to official IGNOU official website: www.ignou.ac.in
  • Step two: Click on the Student's Zone tab on the home page.
  • Step three: Click on the Term End Examination June 2017 Result.
  • Step four: Enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number.
  • Step five: Click on Submit and view your result.

Candidates who have not qualified this time can apply for re-examination, forms for which will be available soon.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IGNOUresult 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaRajya SabhaCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonRafale DealTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Maharashtra Bandh

................................ Advertisement ................................