IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam Form Submission Begins

IGNOU December Term End Exam form submission begins online

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun accepting examination forms for December 2019 Term End Examination (TEE). Students who wish to appear for the December exam can fill the exam form till October 5, 2019 without the late fine. Students who miss the October 5 deadline will have time till October 20 to submit examination form with Rs. 500 late fine. The examination form can be filled online only.

Students who miss the October 20 deadline too, will be given another chance till October 31 to fill the examination form with Rs. 1000 late fine.

After October 31, students interested in appearing the December Term End Examination will have the entire month of November to submit their examination form by hand in hard copy along with demand draft to their concerned Regional Centre. The examination form will be accepted subject to availability of question paper at the regional centre.

The examination fee is Rs. 150 for each theory paper or practical paper. At the time of filling the examination form, students would need to select three exam centres as per their convenience. They can check the list of tentative exam centres here.

Students who end up paying the examination fee more than once are advised to wait till the Hall tickets are released and then submit their charge back case with the concerned bank.

The hall tickets for the IGNOU December Term End Exam will be uploaded on the University's website 10 days before the date of the first examination.

