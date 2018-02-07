IGNOU Admission 2018: Last Date For January Session Extended The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admissions to more than 150 programmes for January' 2018 session till February 15, 2018.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admissions to more than 150 programmes for January' 2018 session till February 15, 2018. Admission to all these IGNOU courses before or on the extended date would not invite any late payment fee, said a press release from the university. The IGNOU admission process is completely online with payment also to be made online.The prospective learners of all these IGNOU UG, PG, Diploma and Certificate courses can apply using the official website, ignou.ac.in.The programmes offered are from varied disciplines viz., sciences, social sciences, humanities, computer science, health science, agriculture, management, education, social work, tourism, law, performing and visual arts, inter and trans-disciplinary studies, translation, engineering and technology, extension and development studies, foreign languages, journalism and new media studies and vocational education and training.The Post Graduate specialisation Diplomas in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Financial Management (PGDFM), Operations Management (PGDOM), Marketing Management (PGDMM) and Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP) are also on offer through offline mode without entrance test.Details of the academic programmes for the January, 2018 session can be accessed from the university website www.ignou.ac.in.This is the second time IGNOU extending the last date for January admission.In another development, IGNOU released the December Term End exam result grade card 2017 on its official website yesterday. The IGNOU result grade card has been released for all the courses for which term end exam was conducted in December 2017.Here is how to apply online for various courses and programmes offered by IGNOU:Step One: Got to official website of IGNOU, ingou.ac.inStep Two: Click on the link "IGNOU Announces Admission for January-2018 session"Step Three: Click on "LOGIN" button from the homepage of Online admission system(Register as a new user if you don't have login details. Fill personal details, programme details, qualification details, course details, and correspondence details. Remember, while filling qualification details)Step Four: Login with your UserName and passwordStep Five: Enter the details for the programmes you applyStep Six: Pay your Programme feeStep Seven: Once you have uploaded the document and click the "NEXT" button you will get the Form Preview option. Step Eight: Save/Print your form for future reference.