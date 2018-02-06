IGNOU Results 2017: Grade Card For December Term End Exam Released @ Ignou.ac.in; Download Now Indira Gandhi National open University (IGNOU) released the December Term End Exam Result Grade Card 2017 today its official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Results 2017: Grad Card For December Term End Exam Released @ Ignou.ac.in; Download Now New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National open University (IGNOU) released the



Students who wish to apply for IGNOU results improvement will have to apply within six months from the date of issue of final grade/marks card. The fee for improvement exam is Rs. 750 per course.

IGNOU Result 2017: How to download December Term End Exam Grade Card IGNOU Results 2017: Grade Card For December Term End Exam Released @ Ignou.ac.in; Download Now



To download your IGNOU December 2017 term end examination grade card, the candidates may follow the steps given below:



Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in



Step two: Click on the 'IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card of December 2017 new' link from the home page.



Step three: On next page open, choose any of your programme link as given below



BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes

For Other Programmes



Step Four: On next page, chose your programme and then enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number.



Step five: Click on Submit and view your IGNOU grade card.



Click here for more





Indira Gandhi National open University (IGNOU) released the December Term End exam result grade card 2017 today its official website. The IGNOU result grade card has been released for all the courses for which term end exam was conducted in December 2017. IGNOU released the December Term End Exam Result 2017 on 5 January 2018. The IGNOU grade card of marks have been published in three separate categories of BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes and Other Programmes. The candidates who are searching for their IGNOU grademark details may follow the steps given in this article to access the same.Students who wish to apply for IGNOU results improvement will have to apply within six months from the date of issue of final grade/marks card. The fee for improvement exam is Rs. 750 per course.To download your IGNOU December 2017 term end examination grade card, the candidates may follow the steps given below:Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.inStep two: Click on the 'IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card of December 2017 new' link from the home page.Step three: On next page open, choose any of your programme link as given belowBCA/MCA/MP/MPBFor BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO ProgrammesFor Other ProgrammesStep Four: On next page, chose your programme and then enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number. Step five: Click on Submit and view your IGNOU grade card.Click here for more Education News