Students who wish to apply for IGNOU results improvement will have to apply within six months from the date of issue of final grade/marks card. The fee for improvement exam is Rs. 750 per course.
IGNOU Result 2017: How to download December Term End Exam Grade Card
IGNOU Results 2017: Grade Card For December Term End Exam Released @ Ignou.ac.in; Download Now
To download your IGNOU December 2017 term end examination grade card, the candidates may follow the steps given below:
Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in
Step two: Click on the 'IGNOU declares Term End Result and Grade Card of December 2017 new' link from the home page.
Step three: On next page open, choose any of your programme link as given below
BCA/MCA/MP/MPB
For BDP/BA/B.COM/B.Sc./ASSO Programmes
For Other Programmes
Step Four: On next page, chose your programme and then enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number.
Comments
Click here for more Education News