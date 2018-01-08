IGNOU December Term End Examination 2017 Result Declared; Check Now At Ignou.ac.in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Examination Result which was held in December 2017.

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Examination Result which was held in December 2017. The result is available on the official website and can be accessed through the 'Results' tab on the home page. Students can view the IGNOU result either by logging into their individual student's profile or through the results link on the website. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in December for students who are enrolled in the January session of a course. The result was updated on January 5, 2018.



The students who are not able to access their result immediately may wait for some times since the results links do not respond when large number of users try to access it at one time.



IGNOU Result 2017 For December Term End Examination: How to check



To download your IGNOU December 2017 term end examination results, the candidates may follow the steps given below:





Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in

Step two: Click on the 'Result' tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the 'December Term End Examination 2017 Result'.

Step four: Enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number.

Step five: Click on Submit and view your result.



IGNOU has released the marks obtained by students in the term end examination only and will update the marks of the assignments in the student's profile in due course of time. The complete grade card will be updated shortly. The official website also says that pending IGNOU results if any will follow.



For students who fail in the exam, the re-examination application form will be available from next month. Subject to provisions, students can fill re-examination form for exam which will be held in June 2018.





