IGNOU December Term End Exam Result 2017 Declared; What's Next? Indira Gandhi National open University released the December Term End Exam Result 2017 on 5 January 2018.

Indira Gandhi National open University released the December Term End Exam Result 2017 on 5 January 2018. The result has been released for all the courses for which term end exam was conducted in December 2017. While the result was declared, some students faced glitches in checking their result. The result for majority of students is available now which leaves the window to apply for re-checking or improvement exam.



The application form to apply for a photocopy of the answer script, rechecking, and improvement exam is available under the student's zone tab of the University's website. IGNOU Application for Photocopy of Answer Script

Students who want to go for rechecking their marks as mentioned in the online grade card can apply to view a photocopy of their answer script. The application fee is Rs.100 and the application should reach the concerned evaluation centre within 45 days of declaration of result. Students who find that any portion of the answer was not evaluated or any totaling error is noticed, may point out the same and submit their representation along with a copy of the answer script supplied to them within 15 days. The list of evaluation centres is given at the end of the application form.

IGNOU Re-checking of Answer Sheets

Students who wish to apply for re-checking of their answer sheets can download the application format form the official website. The application fee for rechecking is Rs. 750 for each paper. The application for re-checking must be submitted within a month of declaration of result. The minimum time for re-evaluation is 30 days from the day of receiving the application. After re-evaluation, the better of the two scores of original marks/grade and marks/grade after reevaluation will be considered.

IGNOU Improvement Exam

Students who wish to apply for Improvement will have to apply within six months from the date of issue of final grade/marks card. The fee for improvement exam is Rs. 750 per course.



The improvement of marks/grades is applicable only for the Bachelor's/Master's Degree Programmes, who have completed the programme. The eligibility to apply for improvement exam is as follows: The students of Bachelor's/Master's Degree Programmes, who fall short of 2% marks to secure 2nd and 1st division.

The students of Master's Degree Programmes only, who fall short of 2% marks to secure overall 55% marks.

Candidates should note that the above information regarding rechecking, obtaining photocopy of answer sheet and improvement exam is as per the norms released during the declaration of June 2017 term end results. New rules, if any, will be notified by IGNOU on the official website ignou.ac.in.



