ICSI Hiring Company Secretary Executives, Check Details

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of CRC Executives on contractual basis. Interested candidates can visit the official website of ICSI for complete details.

The applications are invited for 30 posts at Central Registration Centre, Corporate Bhawan, IICA, Manesar, near Gurgaon (Haryana).

The tenure for the position will initially be for a period of one year. The period of contract may be extended every year up to a maximum period of two more years based on the performance and the requirement.

Candidate applying for the post should be a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The maximum age limit of the candidates applying is 31 years.



Salary

The consolidated payout for selected candidates will be in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.



Students having a post qualification experience of more than two years will be entitled for Rs 50,000 per month for the first year, Rs 55,000 per month for the second year and Rs 60,000 per month for the third year.



Candidates having a post qualification experience of more than one to two years will be entitled for a salary of Rs 45,000 per month for the first year, Rs 50,000 per month for the second year and Rs 55,000 per month for the third year.



Students having a post qualification experience up to one year (applicable only in exceptional deserving cases) will be entitled for Rs 40,000 per month for the first year, Rs 45,000 per month for the second year and Rs 50,000 per month for the third year.



Application procedure

Interested candidates must apply only through online application form by clicking on the hyperlink available on the official website. The application will be open from July 22, 2024 to August 5, 2024.