ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers: Bhakti Sanjay Shah Secured Rank 1

ICSI CSEET 2026 October Result: The Institute of Company secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October session exam today, November 15, 2026. The result link is now activated on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their e-marksheet using their roll number and registration number.

Along with the result, the exam-conducting body has also released the toppers' list. Bhakti Sanjay Shah secured Rank 1, the Rank 2 is bagged by Abhimanyu Singh Rajput and lastly the Rank 3 is secured by Manjiree Joshi.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers' List

Check the toppers' names, roll numbers and rank secured below:

Rank 1: Bhakti Sanjay Shah (114599)

Rank 2: Abhimanyu Singh Rajput (111413)

Rank 3: Manjiree Joshi (114290)

Applicants must note that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks statement will be issued.

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The exam-conducting body has also released the next CSEET examination schedule. As per the notice, the CSEET exam will be conducted from February 1 to 4, 2027. The application process for the same is set to begin from November 16, 2026. Interested applicants will be able to fill out the form once the link is activated on the official website.

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