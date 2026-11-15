NIFT Entrance Exam 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Last Date To Apply, Application Process

NIFT 2027 Application Process: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 registration deadline. Applicants can now submit their application form till November 24, 2026. Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was November 16, 2026.

To successfully register candidates are required to fill out the form by visiting the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee and pay the application fee within the given timeframe. Once the regular application window closes, the exam-conducting body will also provide a final chance to the applicants to complete the registration with a late fee between November 25 to November 29, 2026.

After the application process is over, NTA will open an application correction window for those interested in modifying their particulars in the form. The correction window link will be activated on the official portal from November 30 to December 2, 2026.

The NIFTEE is set to be conducted on January 10, 2027 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Based Test (PBT) modes in 100 cities across India.

The Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) category candidates must pay Rs 2,000 to register for the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category are required to pay Rs 500 as the application fee.

NIFT Application Form 2027: Documents Required

Applicants are required to upload the following documents while filling out the application form:

12th class/degree (Marksheet and certificate)

Category certificate, (If applicable)

Proof of date of birth

Medical certificate

Candidates are advised to complete their application process within the given deadline as once the registration window closes, no forms will be accepted after that.