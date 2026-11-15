NIFT Entrance Exam 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Last Date To Apply, Application Process

NIFT 2027 Application Process: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2027 registration deadline. Applicants can now submit their application form till November 24, 2026. Earlier the last date to apply for the exam was November 16, 2026.
To successfully register candidates are required to fill out the form by visiting the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee and pay the application fee within the given timeframe. Once the regular application window closes, the exam-conducting body will also provide a final chance to the applicants to complete the registration with a late fee between November 25 to November 29, 2026.
After the application process is over, NTA will open an application correction window for those interested in modifying their particulars in the form. The correction window link will be activated on the official portal from November 30 to December 2, 2026.
NIFTEE 2027 | Extension of Registration Dates The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for NIFTEE 2027. Revised Important Dates: Online Application: 24 November 2026 Application with Late Fee: 29 November 2026 Correction Window: 30 November – 02 December 2026 Apply Online: https://t.co/ByUHHqP0P9 NIFTEE 2027 | पंजीकरण की तिथियाँ बढ़ाई गईं राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने NIFTEE 2027 के लिए पंजीकरण की तिथियाँ बढ़ा दी हैं। संशोधित महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ: ऑनलाइन आवेदन: 24 नवंबर 2026 विलंब शुल्क के साथ आवेदन: 29 नवंबर 2026 आवेदन में सुधार की अवधि: 30 नवंबर से 02 दिसंबर 2026 ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें: https://t.co/ByUHHqP0P9 अभ्यर्थियों से आग्रह किया जाता है कि वे निर्धारित तिथियों के भीतर आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी करें और नवीनतम जानकारी के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट देखते रहें। #NTA #NIFTEE2027 #NIFT #NationalTestingAgency— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 14, 2026
The NIFTEE is set to be conducted on January 10, 2027 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Based Test (PBT) modes in 100 cities across India.
The Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) category candidates must pay Rs 2,000 to register for the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category are required to pay Rs 500 as the application fee.
NIFT Application Form 2027: Documents Required
Applicants are required to upload the following documents while filling out the application form:
- 12th class/degree (Marksheet and certificate)
- Category certificate, (If applicable)
- Proof of date of birth
- Medical certificate
Candidates are advised to complete their application process within the given deadline as once the registration window closes, no forms will be accepted after that.