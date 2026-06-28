NIFT UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Check Status Online

- NIFT released Round 1 seat allotment results for UG admissions 2026 online
- Results cover B.Des and B.FTech courses at various NIFT campuses nationwide
- Candidates must accept seats, upload documents, and pay fees by July 1, 2026
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions 2026. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official NIFT admission portal.
The seat allotment has been announced for Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.FTech) programmes offered at different NIFT campuses across the country.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat need to complete the admission process by July 1, 2026. This includes accepting the allotted seat, uploading required documents and paying the admission fee to confirm their admission.
Read Notification for Seat Allotment Results for Round - 1 for Admissions - 2026
NIFT UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Important Details
- Institute: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)
- Courses: B.Des and B.FTech
- Result Status: Released
- Mode: Online
- Last Date For Seat Acceptance: July 1, 2026
- Choice Editing Window For Round 2: July 3 to July 5, 2026
- Official Website: nift.admissions.nic.in
How to check NIFT UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official NIFT admission website.
- Click on the "UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment" link.
- Enter your roll number, password and security pin.
- Click on the sign-in option.
- Check the allotted campus and programme details.
- Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.