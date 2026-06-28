NIFT UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Check Status Online

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for undergraduate admissions 2026. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official NIFT admission portal.

The seat allotment has been announced for Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.FTech) programmes offered at different NIFT campuses across the country.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat need to complete the admission process by July 1, 2026. This includes accepting the allotted seat, uploading required documents and paying the admission fee to confirm their admission.

Read Notification for Seat Allotment Results for Round - 1 for Admissions - 2026

NIFT UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Important Details

Institute: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Courses: B.Des and B.FTech

B.Des and B.FTech Result Status: Released

Released Mode: Online

Online Last Date For Seat Acceptance: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Choice Editing Window For Round 2: July 3 to July 5, 2026

July 3 to July 5, 2026 Official Website: nift.admissions.nic.in

How to check NIFT UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps: