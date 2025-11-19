NIFT 2026: Registration Opening Soon, Apply Now For Fashion Design Seats

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2026 admission procedure is expected to start soon through the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once the official notification is released, candidates can visit nift.ac.in to apply for registration.

In 2024, the application window for NIFT 2025 opened in the last week of November, so this year also the process is likely to begin around the same time.

The official notification from NTA will include important dates for the examination and results, along with eligibility criteria and other essential details. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NIFT website for updates.

The registration fee for NIFT is expected to be Rs 3000 for the General category and Rs 1500 for reserved categories and female candidates. All details will be mentioned in the official notification.

Educational criteria differ for undergraduate and postgraduate programs. However, candidates must have passed or be appearing in the Class 12 (2026) board examination to be eligible to fill the NIFT form. The maximum age limit is 24 years.

NIFT Entrance Exam Pattern

Bachelor of Design requires General Ability Test (2 hrs online) + Creative Ability Test (3 hrs drawing) + Situation Test (model making), with weightage: CAT 50%, Situation Test 20%, GAT 30%.

Bachelor of Fashion Technology has only a longer GAT (3 hrs, maths-heavy) + Interview (70:30).

Master of Design follows the BDes pattern but ends with an Interview (50:30:20). GAT has 0.25 negative marking.

Steps to Apply Online

1. Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT and click on the "NIFT 2026 Registration" link.

2. Create a login account (select "New Candidate").

3. Fill in personal and academic details.

4. Upload required documents.

5. Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page.