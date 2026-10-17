NIFT Entrance Exam 2027 Registration Begins, Check Key Dates, Steps To Apply

NIFTEE 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has activated the registration link for the NIFTEE 2027 for admission to Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), NIFT Lateral Entry Admissions (NLEA), Artisans and Ph.D. programmes. Interested candidates can now visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee and fill out the application form. The NIFTEE 2027 application process will conclude on November 16, 2026.

Before registering for the exam, candidates must check the detailed eligibility criteria properly in order for successful registration. Once the regular registration window closes, applicants can apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 5,000 till November 21, 2026.

After the application process is over, NTA will open an application correction window for those interested in modifying their particulars in the application form. The correction window will open on November 22 and will close on November 25, 2026.

The NIFT Entrance Examination 2027 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Based Test (PBT) modes in 100 cities across India. The exam is set to be conducted on January 10, 2027.

NIFTEE 2027 Application Process: Steps to Apply

Eligible candidates can fill out the application form by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

Step 2: Go to the candidate activity section and click on the link titled NIFTEE 2027- Application Form".

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, enter details to register for the exam.

Step 4: Once registered, login to the account and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

The examination will be conducted in Hindi and English languages, as applicable.

NIFTEE 2027 Exam: Registration Fee

Applicants can check the category-wise application fee below:

Open / Open-EWS/OBC(NCL): Rs 2,000

SC / ST / PwD: Rs 500

Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applying for two programmes: Rs 3,000

SC / ST / PwD applying for two programmes: Rs 750

The advance city intimation for the NIFTEE exam will be released on December 21, 2026 and the admit card will be issued on January 4, 2027. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for upcoming updates and announcements.