SWAYAM July 2026 Exams: Registration Begins For 662 Courses, Check Details

SWAYAM July Semester 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Semester 2026 examination. As per the official notice dated October 9, candidates can apply for examinations covering 662 courses through the designated online portal. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode from December 8 to 12, 2026. Interested candidates must complete the application process within the prescribed deadline and pay the examination fee on time. Applicants should also check the official information bulletin for details regarding eligibility, examination fees and application procedures.

SWAYAM July Semester 2026: Important Dates

The NTA has announced the application schedule for the SWAYAM July Semester 2026 examination. Candidates should note the following dates:

Application process begins: October 9, 2026

October 9, 2026 Last date to apply: October 31, 2026, until 11:50 pm

October 31, 2026, until 11:50 pm Last date to pay the examination fee: November 1, 2026, until 11:50 pm

November 1, 2026, until 11:50 pm Application correction window: November 2 to 3, 2026, until 11:50 pm

November 2 to 3, 2026, until 11:50 pm Examination city announcement: To be announced later

To be announced later Admit card release: To be announced later

To be announced later Examination dates: December 8 to 12, 2026

SWAYAM July Semester 2026: Exam Details

The SWAYAM July Semester examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The examination will cover 662 courses offered through various national coordinators, including the Consortium for Educational Communication, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Indira Gandhi National Open University and other participating institutions.

The examination duration is three hours (180 minutes). The course-wise examination schedule, including dates and shifts, is available in the official notice.

Click here: Read full notice

Candidates are advised to read the information carefully before applying. For assistance with the application process, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email swayam@nta.ac.in.