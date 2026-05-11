SWAYAM January 2026 Exam Registration Deadline Extended Till May 13, NTA Announces Revised Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester examinations, providing candidates with additional time to complete their applications.

As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now submit their application forms through the official SWAYAM Exam Portal until May 13, 2026. The extension comes as a relief for students who were unable to meet the earlier deadline of May 11.

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Revised Schedule for SWAYAM January 2026

The NTA has also released an updated timeline for key application-related processes:

Last date to submit application form: May 13, 2026

May 13, 2026 Last date for fee payment: May 14, 2026

May 14, 2026 Application correction window: May 15 to May 17, 2026

Candidates are advised to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid last-minute issues.

Exam Dates and Mode

The SWAYAM January 2026 semester examinations will be conducted on June 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. The tests will be held in two shifts each day.

The examinations will take place in a hybrid format, comprising both computer-based tests (CBT) and pen-and-paper-based modes, depending on the course requirements.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for the SWAYAM exams varies based on the number of courses and candidate category:

For General category candidates:

Rs 750 for the first course

Rs 600 for each additional course

For reserved category and other eligible candidates:

Rs 500 for the first course

Rs 400 for each additional course

Candidates must ensure timely fee payment to successfully complete the application process.

About SWAYAM Programme

The SWAYAM initiative is a flagship programme aimed at providing accessible and quality online education across the country. The NTA conducts SWAYAM examinations twice every year - for the January and July sessions.

The platform offers nearly 900 courses across a wide range of disciplines, including academic subjects and skill-based programmes, enabling students and lifelong learners to enhance their knowledge and employability.

With the deadline now extended, candidates have another opportunity to register for the SWAYAM January 2026 exams. Aspirants are encouraged to utilise this extension effectively and complete their application process well before the closing date.