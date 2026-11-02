SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2026: Testing Agency Extended Registration Deadline, Here's How To Apply

SWAYAM July Semester 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July Semester 2026 exam till November 5. Candidates who still haven't applied for the exam, can now submit their application form via the official portal, exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Along with it, the last date to submit the application fee is also November 5, 2026. Once the registration process is over, candidates will be provided with an option to modify their application form. The exam-conducting body will open the application correction window on November 6 and will close on November 7, 2026.

Those who have already submitted their forms will also be able to make changes in their particulars during the correction window.

SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2026: Steps to Apply

Applicants can follow the steps below to register for the July Semester exam 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "SWAYAM July Semester Registration 2026" link.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the personal and academic details in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

SWAYAM July Semester Exam Details 2026

The SWAYAM July Semester exam will be conducted on December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026 in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.