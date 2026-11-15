Company Secretary October 2026 Result Out: Here's How To Check Entrance Exam Scorecard, Toppers

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2026 on its official website, icsi.edu. Along with the declaration of result, the exam-conducting body has also released the list of toppers, provisional merit list, and e-marksheets for the October 2026 examination. The exams were held from October 1 to 6, 2026.

As per the official toppers' list released, Bhakti Sanjay Shah secured the first rank, followed by Abhimanyu Singh Rajput at the second place. Manjiree Joshi stood at the third position. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks has been made available on the institute's website, icsi.edu. Students can also access the toppers' list from the ICSI portal.

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Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official ICSI CSEET website, icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the "ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result" link

Enter the login credentials (registration number and roll number) to access scorecard

Applicants must note that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued by the institute.

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Next Session Exam

The exam-conducting body has also released the next session's examination schedule. As per the official notice, the CSEET February session's exam will be conducted from February 1 to 4, 2027. The application process for the same will begin from November 16, 2026. Interested applicants can fill out the registration form through the official website.

Candidates must also note that the online facility for applying for the verification of marks will be operative from November 16 to December 6, 2026.