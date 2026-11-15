From Agawali Village To The Skies: Parag Sharma Set To Become Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot

UPSC NDA 1 Result 2026: Parag Sharma, from the village of Agawali in Rajasthan's Dausa district, has cleared the Union Public Service Commission's National Defence Academy (UPSC NDA) examination. Sharma is now set to become a fighter pilot. Parag Sharma secured an All-India rank of 224 in the final selection list for the NDA-1 2026 examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Sharma told NDTV that his success has brought great joy to his family, and a sense of pride and excitement can be felt throughout the region.

Speaking to NDTV, Sharma mentioned that he has been selected for the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force. He will now take the next step towards becoming a fighter pilot, a journey that will require rigorous training, he added. Following his selection, Sharma will now undergo three years of training at the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, Pune. This will be followed by one year of specialised training at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. After completing this four-year training programme, he will begin his service with the Indian Air Force.

Sharma stated that he is originally from Agawali village in the Baswa region of Dausa district. His family currently resides in Jagatpura, Jaipur. His father, Surendra Kumar Sharma, noted that this achievement by their son has brought pride not only to his family but also to his village and the entire district. Parag has been receiving a steady stream of congratulations from fellow villagers and acquaintances.

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There is a celebratory atmosphere among his maternal family as well. His maternal uncles have also expressed their pride in their nephew's accomplishment. They have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Sharma and wished him a bright future. Parag Sharma's success serves as an inspiration for young people who dream big and work consistently hard to turn those dreams into reality. Sharma told NDTV that his goal now is to serve the nation as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Reported by Devendra Singh Naruka