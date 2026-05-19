ICSI CSEET Application Ongoing For October 2026 Exam: Check Last Date, Registration Fee, Exam Details

ICSI CSEET 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is conducting the application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2026 for the October exam cycle. Interested and eligible students must note that the last day to register is June 30, 2026. After successful completion of the CSEET application forms, candidates will receive their ICSI CSEET October 2026 admit card, informing them about the centre details.

The ICSI conducts three exam sessions in a year, in the months of February, June, and October. The enrollment for the examination will begin in July. The ICSI is expected to conduct the CSEET 2026 examinations in the first week of October, according to the official notification. Students can visit the official website, icsi.edu, to submit their application. Meanwhile, the June session exam begins on June 1. The institute will soon release the hall tickets for the June session exam on its official portal.

ICSI CSEET 2026: Eligibility To Apply

The following candidates can apply for CSEET:

12th passed

Appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examinations

Undergraduate students

It is important to note that only Indian nationals are eligible to apply. The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

CSEET Registration Fee

According to the official document, the registration fee for the CSEET October 2026 exam is Rs. 7500, while the examination fee is Rs.1500.

The next stages of the exam are as follows: Executive programme, Professional programme, training, and membership. According to the official website, the University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises CS qualification equivalent to a postgraduate degree.