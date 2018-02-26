ICSI CS Executive, Professional Programme Result 2017 Declared The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the final result for CS Executive and Professional programme. The CS exam was held in December 2017.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the final result for CS Executive and Professional programme. The CS exam was held in December 2017. While Deepak Jain has bagged the first position in the Executive programme exam, Twinkle Vijay Chandaria has topped the Professional programme exam. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in December can check their marks using their roll number. 'Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.'



ICSI CS Executive, Professional Programme Result 2017 Highlights Yogita Gandhi and Honey Gajjar have secured second and third rank in the Executive Programme, respectively.

Kailash Kumar Kanoria and Ashwini Kumar Daga have secured second and third rank in the Professional Programme, respectively.

For Executive programme, 29 students have been placed in top 25 ranks

For Professional programme, 40 students have been placed in top 25 ranks

Verification Of Marks

Those who have appeared for the exams in December 2017 can verify the marks within 30 days from the date of declaration of results. Candidates can apply either online or offline along with fee of Rs 250 per subject. For Foundation programme, the last date to apply is 23 March and for other programmes it is 27 March.



