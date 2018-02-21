ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 Today

Retrieving the online result is the only way to get the marksheet; the ICSI notification has said that no physical copy of ICSI CS foundation Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.
The ICSI December 2016 result was declared in January. Deepak Jain secured the first position. he exam was conducted in 114 cities across the country. 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination, this session. Rashmeet Kaur Chhabra from Chhattisgarh was placed in the second position. Maharashtra's Preeti Rajan Deshmukh and Tamil Nadu's VR Shashanghan Suresh jointly bagged third position.
How to check the results for CS Foundation Programme December 2017:
Step 2: Click on the "Foundation Programme Exam Result December - 2017 Session" link given in the homepage
Step 3: Click on "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"
Step 4: On next page open, select the exam details and enter your role number, then click submit
