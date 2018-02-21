ICSI CS Foundation Result 2017 Today ICSI CS Foundation result 2017 will be declared today at 11.00 am. The Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICSI Result 2017 For CS Foundation: Know How To Check New Delhi: ICSI CS Foundation result 2017 will be declared today at 11.00 am. The Computer Based Examination for Foundation Programme was held on December 29 and 30, 2017. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CS foundation result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu. As of now the marksheet of previous sessions are available online. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in December 2017 can check the result at the above mentioned time. However, in case the website slows down, candidates should not worry and retry a bit later.



Retrieving the online result is the only way to get the marksheet; the ICSI notification has said that no physical copy of ICSI CS foundation Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.



The ICSI December 2016 result was declared in January. Deepak Jain secured the first position. he exam was conducted in 114 cities across the country. 66.21% candidates passed the foundation programme examination, this session. Rashmeet Kaur Chhabra from Chhattisgarh was placed in the second position. Maharashtra's Preeti Rajan Deshmukh and Tamil Nadu's VR Shashanghan Suresh jointly bagged third position.



How to check the results for CS Foundation Programme December 2017:



Step 1: Go to the official website of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Step 2: Click on the "Foundation Programme Exam Result December - 2017 Session" link given in the homepage

Step 3: Click on "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

Step 4: On next page open, select the exam details and enter your role number, then click submit



