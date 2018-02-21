ICAI Foundation Inter, Final Result 2017 Today

In order to fetch the ICAI result, candidates shall have to login to the official websites mentioned above using their roll number.
ICAI CA IPCC final result for the exam held in November 2017 was declared in January 2018. On 17 January 2018, ICAI had released the result of CA final exam. In the CA Final exam, Mohit Gupta from Karnal was the All India Topper. Prashant from New Delhi was the second topper with Aditya Mittal also from Delhi rounding up the top three.
ICAI will conduct exams for IPCC course, foundation, internal taxation assessment and final course exam in May.
Exam Schedule
Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018
IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018
IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018
Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018
Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018
Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018
ICAI will conduct the exam in 192 centres nationwide along with four overseas centres.
Comments
Click here for more Education News