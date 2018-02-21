ICAI Foundation Inter, Final Result 2017 Today The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the foundation, inter and final result today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in December 2017 can check the result today in the evening.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT ICAI Foundation Inter, Final Result 2017: Know How To Check New Delhi: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), formerly ICWAI, will declare the foundation, inter and final result today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in December 2017 can check the result today in the evening. 'Foundation, Inter & Final Result for December 2017 Term of examination will be available on 21 February, 2018 by the evening the following servers,' reads the official update given by ICAI. Candidates can check the result at the official portals examicmai.org or examicmai.in. Meanwhile, online registration is open for ICAI IPCC, foundation course 2018.



In order to fetch the ICAI result, candidates shall have to login to the official websites mentioned above using their roll number.



ICAI CA IPCC final result for the exam held in November 2017 was declared in January 2018. On 17 January 2018, ICAI had released the result of CA final exam. In the CA Final exam, Mohit Gupta from Karnal was the All India Topper. Prashant from New Delhi was the second topper with Aditya Mittal also from Delhi rounding up the top three.



ICAI will conduct exams for IPCC course, foundation, internal taxation assessment and final course exam in May.



Exam Schedule

Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018

IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018

IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018

Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018

Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018

Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018



ICAI will conduct the exam in 192 centres nationwide along with four overseas centres.



On the other hand, ICSI CS foundation result has been declared and Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif are the toppers. There are 5 girls in top 3 ranks and a total of 395 candidates have been placed in top 25 ranks.



Click here for more



The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), formerly ICWAI, will declare the foundation, inter and final result today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination in December 2017 can check the result today in the evening. 'Foundation, Inter & Final Result for December 2017 Term of examination will be available on 21 February, 2018 by the evening the following servers,' reads the official update given by ICAI. Candidates can check the result at the official portals examicmai.org or examicmai.in. Meanwhile, online registration is open for ICAI IPCC, foundation course 2018.In order to fetch the ICAI result, candidates shall have to login to the official websites mentioned above using their roll number.ICAI CA IPCC final result for the exam held in November 2017 was declared in January 2018. On 17 January 2018, ICAI had released the result of CA final exam. In the CA Final exam, Mohit Gupta from Karnal was the All India Topper. Prashant from New Delhi was the second topper with Aditya Mittal also from Delhi rounding up the top three.ICAI will conduct exams for IPCC course, foundation, internal taxation assessment and final course exam in May.Foundation Course Exam: 10, 12, 14 and 16 May 2018IPCC exam Group 1: 3, 5, 7 and 9 May 2018IPCC exam Group 2: 11, 13 and 15 May 2018Final Course Exam group 1: 2, 4, 6, 8 May 2018Final Course Exam Group 2: 10, 12, 14, 16 May 2018Internal Taxation Assessment Test: 10, 12 May 2018ICAI will conduct the exam in 192 centres nationwide along with four overseas centres. On the other hand, ICSI CS foundation result has been declared and Garima Vaish and Qasim Saif are the toppers. There are 5 girls in top 3 ranks and a total of 395 candidates have been placed in top 25 ranks.Click here for more Education News