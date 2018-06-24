ICSE Schools In Kolkata To Resume Classes From Tomorrow The ICSE-affiliated schools in Bengal have decided to resume classes from June 25, following improved weather conditions, a senior member of the Association of Head of ICSE Schools said yesterday.

The ICSE-affiliated schools in Bengal have decided to resume classes from June 25, following improved weather conditions, a senior member of the Association of Head of ICSE Schools said today. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), at a meeting yesterday, took the decision, after the issue of suspension of classes since June 20 came up, the association's general secretary of Bengal Chapter, Nabarun Dey, told PTI.



"As the issue came up during the meeting that was held on a different issue yesterday, it was decided that in view of improvement in weather conditions, the schools can resume classes from Monday, and most of them are expected to do so," Mr. Dey said.



West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, however, said the state government has not received any appeal from any school (state-run or private) for starting classes from June 25 instead of June 30.



"The heat has gone down a bit. But, no school has approached us to reduce the number of heat holidays. If any school makes such a request, we will consider it," Mr. Chatterjee told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.



Classes were suspended in various ICSE schools in wake of the state education department's notification and subsequent letter by the CISCE, recommending suspension of classes due to severe heat conditions, Dey said.



The CISCE had on June 19 called upon principals of all affiliated schools in West Bengal "to adhere and comply" with the request of the state government to suspend classes.



"The government of West Bengal has decided to suspend classes in government, government-sponsored and non-government aided schools in West Bengal from June 20 to 30, 2018 due to extreme hot weather conditions," the CISCE had referred to the state government's June 19 notification, in its letter.



The school, where Dey is the principal, had suspended classes on June 21 and 22 following the council's letter



"We are also starting classes from Monday," Mr. Dey said.



When contacted, several other prominent institutions affiliated to the CISCE confirmed they would begin classes from Monday.



There are around 100 ICSE-affiliated institutions in and around the city and most of them had suspended classes from June 20-22, an association member said.



