CISCE Urges Affiliated Schools To Consider Calling Off Classes Due To Severe Heat

"We are not saying the schools will be altogether closed, but we have asked for suspension of classes for the period, while the offices will remain open," State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.
The Association of Head of ICSE Schools (Bengal Chapter) general secretary Nabarun Dey said he had seen the CISCE notification late in the evening, and it will take a call on the issue tomorrow, after discussing with the principals.
"In case the weather conditions did not improve, we will certainly take appropriate decision in the spirit of the CISCE letter," he said.
