ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Class 10 and 12 Results to Be Released On April 30 At 11 AM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced when the ICSE and ISC results for 2026 will be released on Thursday. Once declared students can download the result by visiting the official website.

According to the official update, the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 Main Examinations will be declared on April 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM. The board said that students will be able to check their results online once they are released.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live: As per the notice, the results will be available on the official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Candidates, along with their schools, will be able to view their scorecards by selecting the relevant examination category, ICSE or ISC, from the course dropdown menu.

To check individual results, users will need to enter their Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA verification code on the result portal. After submitting these details, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Once the result appears, students will also get an option to print their scorecard directly from the website. The board has also provided access to schools through the CAREERS portal, where institutions can download the Tabulation Register using the Principal's login credentials.

Steps to check CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2026:

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official websites, cisce.org or results.cisce.org

or Select ICSE (Class X) or ISC (Class XII) from the course dropdown menu

Enter Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA code

Click on the "Show Result" or submit button

The result will appear on the screen

Check the details and download or print the scorecard for future use

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards after downloading them.