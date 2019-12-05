ICSE Exams From March Last Week

Exams for the ICSE students will start from February 27 while the ICS will begin from February 3.

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam schedules from this academic year are out. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students respectively, has released the date sheet to the affiliated schools and exams for the ICSE students will start from February 27 while the ICS will begin from February 3.

The ICSE examinations will conclude on March 30.

The ISC examinations will be held till March 31.

The ISC exams will start with Home Science (Paper 2) and coclude with Art 5 Craft paper.

The ICSE exams will begin with English Language - English Paper 1 and will be concluded with Biology Paper - 3.

According to an official, the date sheet has not been released online, but, it has been sent to the Principals of the CISCE affiliated schools.

The detailed date sheets are expected to be released on the official website of the school education board at cisce.org soon.

Last year, the exams for ISC students began on February 4 and concluded on March 25 while the ICSE exam was held from February 22 to March 25 this year.

The CISCE conducts the ICSE and ISC annually. More than 2 lakh students take the exam every year.

