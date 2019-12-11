ICSE, ISC Date Sheets Released @ Cisce.org. Check Here

ICSE date sheet 2020: ICSE exams will start from February 27 while the ICS will begin from February 3.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) examinations has released the date sheet for annual examinations officially today. Both ICSE date sheet and ISC date sheet have been release online on the official website, at cisce.org. The ICSE exams will start from February 27 while the ICS will begin from February 3.

The ICSE examinations will conclude on March 30 and the ISC examinations will be held till March 31.

The ISC exams will start with Home Science (Paper 2) and coclude with Art 5 Craft paper.

The ICSE exams will begin with English Language - English Paper 1 and will be concluded with Biology Paper - 3.

The ICSE examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the heads of schools by the first week of June 2020, the Council said in a statement accompanying the date sheet.

"The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi," it added.

The ISC examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2020, another statement said.

ICSE date sheet 2020: Complete schedule

ICSE date sheet 2020

ISC date sheet 2020: Complete schedule

ISC date sheet 2020

Read: No Plans For Advancing CBSE Board Exams: Official

Last year, the exams for ISC students began on February 4 and concluded on March 25 while the ICSE exam was held from February 22 to March 25 this year.

The CISCE conducts the ICSE and ISC annually. More than 2 lakh students take the exam every year.

Click here for more Education News