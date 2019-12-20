ICMAI Releases Revised Dates For Exams Postponed In North East States

ICMAI has released revised dates for Cost Accounting exam for North East states

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has postponed the Cost Accountant December exam for North East states. The exams have been postponed for all three levels - Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. The exams have been postponed for the exam centre in Agartala, Guwahati, Shillong, and Duliajan.

The examinations which were to be held on December 12, 13, and 14 at the Agartala, Guwahati, and Shillong centres were postponed. The examinations will be held on January 7, 2, and 13, 2020. Students can check the detailed schedule below:

ICMAI releases revised exam dates for Agartala, Guwahati, Shillong

The examinations which were to be held on December 12, 13, 14 and 15 at the Duliajan centre were postponed. The examinations will be held on January 7, 2, 13, and 16, 2020. Students can check the detailed schedule below:

ICMAI releases revised exam dates for Duliajan

Students will need to carry their identity card and the admit card issued for December 2019 exam to get entry at the exam venue.

The result for ICMAI Cost Accounting December 2019 exam will tentatively be released on February 21, 2020. The result for all three levels will be released on the same day.

ICMAI is not the only institution to have postponed the exams. ICSI also postponed the CS examinations which were to start from today.

