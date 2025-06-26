ICMAI Invites CMAs To Submit Expression Of Interest For SEBI Task Force

ICMAI Invites CMAs: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is inviting Certified Management Accountants (CMAs) to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to help develop a new National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certification course as part of the newly proposed Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) task force.

An EOI is not a legal agreement but serves as the first step towards showing seriousness, interest in wanting to being a member of SEBI task force for the NISM course.

The proposed task force, along with the CMAs will include Chartered Accountants (CAs) and Company Secretary(s) (CS) and work on developing the framework, curriculum and evaluation criteria for the NISM certification course.

CMAs who have experience with the internal audit of SEBI Registered Intermediaries can submit the EOI through which they will be considered a potential nominee for the task force by the ICMAI.

The SEBI Registered Intermediaries act as the medium of communication between the investors and the securities market.

Also, SEBI has set up a knowledge committee/group of experts to help create and review the NISM certification course for auditors who check the compliance of companies that are registered with SEBI.

Members/CMAs of the ICMAI who have experience with the internal audit of SEBI registered intermediaries can submit their application through email at iaasb@icmai.in up to June 27, 2025.