ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 To Be Declared On February 11, Check Details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced an early release of the results for the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams. Instead of the previously scheduled date of February 21, 2025, the results will now be declared on February 11, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official ICMAI website.

In an official notice, ICMAI confirmed, "We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date, 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025."



ICMAI CMA December 2024 Results: Steps To Check

Visit the ICMAI official website, icmai.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for either "CMA Intermediate Result 2024" or "CMA Final Result 2024."

Enter your registration number and password on the new page.

Submit the details, and your CMA December 2024 result will appear on the screen.

Verify your result and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CMA Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2024 session were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2024, in two shifts.

CMA Passing Marks:

To pass the CMA Intermediate exam, candidates need at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% overall.

For the CMA Final exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each subject.

In the previous session, the pass percentage for the Intermediate Group 1 exam was 11.06%, while Group 2 had a pass percentage of 28.87%. For the Final exam, the pass rate for Group 1 was 14.38%, and 14.02% of candidates passed Group 2.