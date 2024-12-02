ICMAI CMA December 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

ICMAI CMA December 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has issued the admit card for Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) December 2024 Exam. Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, icmai.in. They are required to enter their registration number and date of birth to access the hall ticket.

ICMAI CMA December 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, icmai.in

Step 2. Click on the link for the December 2024 admit card on the home page

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Check and download the admit card

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the admit card for future use

The CMA Final and Intermediate exams will begin on December 10, 2024, and conclude on December 17, 2024. The CMA Foundation course examination is scheduled for December 15, 2024. The exam will consist of four papers conducted in two shifts: from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

The first exam for the CMA Final will be held for Corporate and Economic Laws, while the last exam is scheduled for Electives. The Intermediate course exams will begin with Business Laws and Ethics and end with Management Accounting.

The Foundation examination will be conducted in MCQ mode through offline OMR-based testing at designated centers. Each paper will carry 100 marks, consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions. Each session will feature a total of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 200 marks.