ICMAI CMA Final Toppers 2025: Check List Of Top Rank Holders For June Examination

ICMAI CMA June Topper List: ICMAI declared the CMA results today and a total of 2,167 candidates cleared the examination. Check the list of toppers here.

ICMAI CMA June Toppers: Hans Amresh Jain secured the first rank in the CMA examination

ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025 June: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the results for the Intermediate and Final Certified Management Accountants (CMA) June 2025 examinations today, August 11. A total of 2,167 candidates cleared the Final CMA exams, with Hans Amresh Jain securing the first rank.

The CMA course certifies advanced expertise in financial accounting, enterprise finance, and strategic planning. Achieving a top rank in CMA, particularly with a low number of successful candidates and a low pass percentage, highlights the immense dedication and preparation required to claim the top spot.

Here is the list of top students who delivered exceptional performances in one of the country's most competitive examinations.

RankNameGenderCity
1Hans Armesh JainMaleSurat
2Chirag KasatMaleMumbai
3Trishir GoyalMaleJaipur
4Priya BabbarFemaleFaridabad
5Nikhil Jain SaitMaleRajahmundry
6Saurav KumarMaleWest Bengal
7Kunta Hari Charan ReddyMaleHyderabad
8Swati AgarwalFemaleJaipur
9Poojitha Reddy PFemaleBangalore
10Mumal Bhagwan ShekhawatFemalePalgar (Maharashtra)

The pass percentages for this year have recorded a slight decline compared to last year - with Group-IV witnessing the most significant drop, at nearly 25 per cent.

