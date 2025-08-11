ICMAI CMA Final Toppers 2025: Check List Of Top Rank Holders For June Examination

ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025 June: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the results for the Intermediate and Final Certified Management Accountants (CMA) June 2025 examinations today, August 11. A total of 2,167 candidates cleared the Final CMA exams, with Hans Amresh Jain securing the first rank.

The CMA course certifies advanced expertise in financial accounting, enterprise finance, and strategic planning. Achieving a top rank in CMA, particularly with a low number of successful candidates and a low pass percentage, highlights the immense dedication and preparation required to claim the top spot.

Here is the list of top students who delivered exceptional performances in one of the country's most competitive examinations.

Rank Name Gender City 1 Hans Armesh Jain Male Surat 2 Chirag Kasat Male Mumbai 3 Trishir Goyal Male Jaipur 4 Priya Babbar Female Faridabad 5 Nikhil Jain Sait Male Rajahmundry 6 Saurav Kumar Male West Bengal 7 Kunta Hari Charan Reddy Male Hyderabad 8 Swati Agarwal Female Jaipur 9 Poojitha Reddy P Female Bangalore 10 Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat Female Palgar (Maharashtra)

The pass percentages for this year have recorded a slight decline compared to last year - with Group-IV witnessing the most significant drop, at nearly 25 per cent.