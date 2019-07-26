ICAR Begins Registration For AIEEA, AICE Counselling

ICAR Counselling 2019: Online registration for counselling process has begun

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has begun the online registration process for the Counselling process for admission to UG, PG and PhD courses offered by the Institute. The seat allotment process will be done on the basis of ranks and marks secured by a candidate in the ICAR AIEEA/ICAR AICE exam. The score card and rank card for the AIEEA UG/PG exam and AICE exam is available on the official website.

Candidates who qualified in the entrance examination conducted by ICAR can register for the counselling process by logging into the candidate's profile using their application number and date of birth.

The official website for ICAR AIEEA exam is under maintenance so candidates may have to wait a while before they could register for the counselling process.

ICAR will conduct registration process, display of seat matrix, choice filling and final submission of choices from July 26 to July 30, 2019. The result for the first round of allotment will be released on August 1, 2019. After the allotment result is released, candidates will be able to download their provisional admission recommendation letter (without award of Scholarship/Fellowship) too.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round will have to report at the allotted institute for admission and document verification from August 2 to August 6, 2019.

