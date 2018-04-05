Registration Begins For ICAI CPT June 2018

Candidates can register for ICAI CPT 2018 at icaiexam.icai.org.
ICAI CPT June 2018 Pattern
ICAI CPT will be held on 17 June 2018. Common Proficiency Test is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination. Candidates will be allowed to choose either English or Hindi as the medium of examination. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For morning session: Fundamentals of Accounting, Mercantile Laws; for afternoon session: General Economics, Quantitative Aptitude.
Correction window for applicants will open in the first week of May. In case candidates miss it, they can correct their application in the 4th week of May by paying fees.
