Registration Begins For ICAI CPT June 2018 Candidates willing to register for ICAI CPT June 2018 can do so till 26 April 2018; with late fees candidates can submit the online application till 3 May 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI CPT Registration 2018: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Online registration for ICAI CPT June 2018 has begun. Candidates willing to register for the examination can do so till 26 April 2018; with late fees candidates can submit the online application till 3 May 2018. The application fee for CPT is Rs. 1000 for centres in India, Rs. 1700 for centres in Kathmandu and 300 dollars for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat. ICAI CPT June 2018 will be held at 196 exam centres along with 5 centres overseas.



Candidates can register for ICAI CPT 2018 at icaiexam.icai.org.



ICAI CPT June 2018 Pattern

ICAI CPT will be held on 17 June 2018. Common Proficiency Test is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination. Candidates will be allowed to choose either English or Hindi as the medium of examination. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For morning session: Fundamentals of Accounting, Mercantile Laws; for afternoon session: General Economics, Quantitative Aptitude.



Correction window for applicants will open in the first week of May. In case candidates miss it, they can correct their application in the 4th week of May by paying fees.



ICAI CPT results will be declared in mid July 2018.



Click here for more



Online registration for ICAI CPT June 2018 has begun. Candidates willing to register for the examination can do so till 26 April 2018; with late fees candidates can submit the online application till 3 May 2018. The application fee for CPT is Rs. 1000 for centres in India, Rs. 1700 for centres in Kathmandu and 300 dollars for centres in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, and Muscat. ICAI CPT June 2018 will be held at 196 exam centres along with 5 centres overseas.Candidates can register for ICAI CPT 2018 at icaiexam.icai.org.ICAI CPT will be held on 17 June 2018. Common Proficiency Test is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination. Candidates will be allowed to choose either English or Hindi as the medium of examination. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For morning session: Fundamentals of Accounting, Mercantile Laws; for afternoon session: General Economics, Quantitative Aptitude.Correction window for applicants will open in the first week of May. In case candidates miss it, they can correct their application in the 4th week of May by paying fees. ICAI CPT results will be declared in mid July 2018.Click here for more Education News