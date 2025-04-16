ICAI CA May Admit Card 2025 Out For Intermediate, Final Exams, Check Steps To Download

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2025 Admit Cards: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations scheduled for May 2025. Students who have applied for the examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website, icai.org. Candidates can access their admit cards using their CA Inter or CA Final registration numbers and other required login credentials.

ICAI CA Exam May 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI websites: icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA May 2025 Inter and Final exam admit card notification

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: Download your ICAI CA admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download Admit Card

ICAI CA Intermediate Exam May 2025

ICAI CA Final Exam May 2025

The ICAI CA admit card contains essential information such as the candidate's name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and group - all of which must be verified upon downloading.

The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be held from May 2 to May 13.

The Intermediate exam will be conducted for 2 hours, and the Final exam for 3 hours. Candidates appearing for the Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams can choose either English or Hindi as the medium for answering the papers.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final exams.