Advertisement

ICAI CA Foundation September Toppers 2026: Kansika And Mahek Gupta Top With 361 Marks

The ICAI CA Foundation September session toppers list has also been released, Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad shares All India Rank 1. Check the names of the rank holders here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ICAI CA Foundation September Toppers 2026: Kansika And Mahek Gupta Top With 361 Marks
Check the names of the rank holders.
Promo Banner

ICAI CA Foundation September Toppers List 2026: The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has announced the September session result for the CA Foundation exam today, November 6, 2026. The result link is activated on the official website, caresults.icai.org. Along with the result, the exam-conducting body has also released the topper's list. Kansika from Hisar and Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring a total of 361 marks with a pass percentage of 90.25%.

Applicants can download their scorecard using their login credential such as registration number and roll number.

Also Read | CA Foundation September Result 2026 Out: 18.93% Pass, Check Details

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers' List

Check the top rank holder' name, mark and the percentage secured below:
AIR 1: Kansika from Hisar secured 361 marks and the pass percentage stands at 90.5%
AIR 1: Mahek Gupta from Hyderabad scored 361 marks and the pass percentage is 90.5%.
AIR 2: Sparsh Khandelwal from Ajmer scored 359 marks and the pass percentage is 89.75%
AIR 2: J Jayanth from Chennai scored 359 marks and the pass percentage is 89.75%
AIR 3: Vaibhavi Singhal from Gwalior secured 358 marks and the pass percentage is 89.50%.

Along with the toppers list, gender-wise statistics have also been released, a total of 1,04,240 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation exam out of which 19,736 applicants qualified for the exam and the total pass percentage stood at 18.93%. 

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICAI  CA, ICAI CA Foundation Topper List, CA Foundation Toppers 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com