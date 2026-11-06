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CA Foundation September Result 2026 Out: 18.93% Pass, Check Details

The ICAI CA Foundation September session result has been released today, November 6 on the official portal, caresults.icai.org.A total of 18.93% candidates qualified for the exam.

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CA Foundation September Result 2026 Out: 18.93% Pass, Check Details
ICAI CA Foundation September Result login window.
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ICAI CA Foundation September Ressult 2026 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation Result 2026 for the September session today, November 6, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecard from the official result website, caresults.icai.org using their roll number and registration number. As per the result statistics, a total of 18.93% candidates qualified for the ICAI CA September Foundation exam 2026. 

The CA September Foundation exam was conducted on September 2, 5, 7, and 9, 2026. The CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations are conducted three times a year, in January, May, and September. The Chartered Accountancy course consists of three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Candidates must clear all three levels to qualify as Chartered Accountants.

ICAI CA September Foundation Result: Steps to Check

Provided below are steps through which candidates can download their Foundation September session's scorecard.
Step 1: Visit the official website, caresults.icai.org. 
Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the "CA Foundation September Result 2026" link.
Step 3: Once clicked on the link result login window will appear on the screen. 
Step 4: Now enter the registration number and roll number in the designated space.
Step 5: Submit the details the ICAI CA Foundation scorecard 2026 will be displayed on the screen. 
Download the scorecard and save it for future reference. 

ICAI CA September Foundation Result 2026: Check the Statistics

The CA Foundation September results are out, check the result statistics below:

GenderNumber of Candidates AppearedNumber of Candidates PassedPasss percentage
Male53,39810,93120.47%
Female50,8428,80517.32%
Total1,04,24019,73618.93%

The institute has also released the details of the top three rank holders along with their marks.

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